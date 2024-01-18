SOCAR Discusses Cooperation With Indian Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to continue
cooperation with Indian companies.
Azernews reports that SOCAR President Rovshan
Najaf has shared a post about this on his official X account.
Within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, the President
of SOCAR met with the Indian Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, as
well as Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.
"During our meeting, we appealed to the ongoing cooperation
between the companies of the two countries," said R. Najaf.
It should be mentioned that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
and several representatives of state structures, including local
companies, have participated in the World Economic Forum being held
in Davos, Switzerland.
Further to the discussion at the event in Davos, Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan
Najaf met with Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell, on the margins of
the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides that, Minister Jabbarov
held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner,
Ozgur Tanrikulu, on the margins of the WEF.
The World Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will
continue until January 19.
