SOCAR Discusses Cooperation With Indian Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to continue cooperation with Indian companies.

Azernews reports that SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has shared a post about this on his official X account.

Within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, the President of SOCAR met with the Indian Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, as well as Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

"During our meeting, we appealed to the ongoing cooperation between the companies of the two countries," said R. Najaf.

It should be mentioned that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures, including local companies, have participated in the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

Further to the discussion at the event in Davos, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell, on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides that, Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner, Ozgur Tanrikulu, on the margins of the WEF.

The World Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19.