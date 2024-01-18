               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR Discusses Cooperation With Indian Companies


1/18/2024 8:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to continue cooperation with Indian companies.

Azernews reports that SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has shared a post about this on his official X account.

Within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, the President of SOCAR met with the Indian Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, as well as Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

"During our meeting, we appealed to the ongoing cooperation between the companies of the two countries," said R. Najaf.

It should be mentioned that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures, including local companies, have participated in the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

Further to the discussion at the event in Davos, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell, on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides that, Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner, Ozgur Tanrikulu, on the margins of the WEF.

The World Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19.

MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107737976

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search