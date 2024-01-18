Connecting Minds and Spaces: Introducing the latest coworking space ‘WorkHub Expo Village’

(MENAFN- Savills) WorkHub, a coworking space managed by UNBOX, invites you to the official opening ceremony of its latest coworking space - ‘WorkHub Expo Village’, offering unrivalled coworking options.

As a vibrant workspace and community of entrepreneurial professionals, WorkHub is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and networking opportunities. The dynamic working space offers private and hot desks, as well as daily passes. Each option comes with a variety of benefits that include meeting room and printing credits, a secure high-speed Wi-Fi connection, access to complimentary coffee, community networking and event participation, and to top it all off, free parking.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Location: Expo Village Residences 2 (walking distance from Expo 2020 metro station)

Agenda:

5:30 – 5:50 PM: Registration

5:50 – 6:05 PM: Presentation by Nadine Gharzeddine, WorkHub - introducing Expo Village WorkHub

6:05 – 6:15 PM: Presentation by Christopher Romaine, Savills - introducing Expo Village Residences 2A

6:15 – 6:45 PM: Raffle Draw

6:45 – 7:00 PM: Music & Networking

Besides offering a range of meeting rooms that can host 8-12 people, WorkHub also offers plenty of services such as PRO support, secretary, IT, and free zone licences with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority for start-ups and SMEs, which allows for an easy setup process to start businesses in Dubai.





