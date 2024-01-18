Amir Patronizes Graduation Ceremony Of 6Th Batch Of Police College Candidates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of candidate students of the Police College, affiliated with the Police Academy, in Al Sailiya on Thursday morning.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Interior of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Ziad Mahmoud Hab Al-Reeh, Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Yemen HE Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia HE Kamal Feki, and Minister of Interior of the friendly Republic of Rwanda HE Gasana Alfred, in addition to senior security and military leaders from a number of sisterly and friendly countries.

It was also attended by Their Excellencies Heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Service, and Lekhwiya Force, and senior security leaders, as well as guests of the ceremony.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. Then the commander of the graduates' queue came forward requesting HH the Amir to inspect the queue of the 107 graduates from the State of Qatar, the State of Palestine, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, and the Republic of Tunisia.

After reciting verses from the Holy Quran and the march of the graduates' queue and the military parade, HH the Amir honored the outstanding graduates. After that, the flag was handed over from the sixth batch to the seventh batch, the appointment order was read out, the parade's queue left, and the queue of the Police College friends from school student "Officers of Tomorrow" entered. At the end of the ceremony, officers of the sixth batch took the oath and recited the College anthem.