Edward Mccabe, DO, MPH, A Pediatrician With Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

After serving as the Assistant Director of Adolescent Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health for the past 30+ years, Dr. Mccabe was elevated to Director of Adolescent Medicine.

Among his other roles, he is the Medical Coordinator of the School Health Center at New Dorp, the Co-Director of the Teen Risk Assessment Program (Teen R.A.P.) and the Medical Director of SIUH's Comprehensive Family Planning and Reproductive Health Program.

A 1985 graduate of Des Moines University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Mccabe went on to perform his internship at Howard University from 1985-1986. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at Staten Island University Hospital from 1986-1988, a research fellowship in adolescent medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Kravis Children's from 1988-1990, and earned his Master of Public Health Degree from Hunter College.

Board certified in both pediatrics and adolescent medicine, Dr. Mccabe is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Osteopathic Board of Pediatrics (AOBP). The AOBP is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of medical diseases in infants, children, and adolescents.

Holding an academic appointment, Dr. Mccabe serves as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Throughout his illustrious career, he served as Co-Chair of the New York City Department of Education s HIV/AIDS Curriculum Committee, which established the ground-breaking Condom Availability Program. Dr. Mccabe also served on the Boards of the AIDS and Adolescents Network of New York (AANNY) and the Staten Island Teen Pregnancy Network, the HIV Health and Human Services Planning Council of New York City (aka the Ryan White Council), and the New York City Department of Health's HIV Prevention Planning Group. He considers working with these groups a perfect complement to his clinical practice of adolescent medicine and those experiences were formative in his quest to become a strong and credible advocate for the health and well-being of adolescents, locally and beyond.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. McCabe is a Fellow of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine and a member of the North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends people be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. Pediatricians provide medical care to people ranging in age from newborns to young adults. They are trained to examine, diagnose, and treat children with a wide variety of injuries and illnesses through all their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.

Recognized for his personal and professional contributions, Dr. McCabe has received the following awards: The Reilly Award for Humanistic Medicine, The Michael Carrera Award for Advocacy and Public Service, The Raymond Jacobs Award for Personal Contribution to the Mission of AANNY, and The Joey DePaolo AIDS Foundation Award for Research.