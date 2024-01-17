Neemuch District Identifying Land Banks To Accommodate Expanding Bhilwara Industries

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Jan 17 (KNN) The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are contemplating an expansion of undeveloped land reserves in the Neemuch district.

This move has emerged in anticipation of a rising demand for industrial land in the area, reported TOI.

Notably, industries from Bhilwada, particularly those in textiles and garments, have presented investment proposals for Neemuch, drawn by its proximity to Rajasthan in the north-eastern border.

The MSME department in Neemuch foresees the establishment of nearly 100 industries in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Presently, 23 SME units are operational in the district, collectively proposing investments exceeding Rs 200 crore. These industries have secured private lands, clusters, and government-owned industrial areas for their units.

Amar Singh More, General Manager, District Industries Trade Centre in Neemuch, expressed optimism, stating, "We anticipate the establishment of approximately 100 industries in Neemuch district this fiscal year, with a notable interest in the textiles and garment sector."

In addition to land expansion, the MSME department is actively developing four clusters in Neemuch district at Kesharpura and Sagrana villages, covering 5.6 hectares and 9.9 hectares, respectively. Plans are underway for two additional clusters in Daru and Dudhawa villages.

MPIDC recently allocated land for a state-of-the-art factory in Neemuch, dedicated to producing semi-refined morphine from poppy seeds.

The corporation has received investment proposals exceeding Rs 200 crore from textile and garment industries in Jhanjharwada, with over 20 percent originating from Rajasthan-based industries.

Keen on attracting investments from neighbouring states, MPIDC has proposed the expansion of industrial areas in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Burhanpur, and Agar-Malwa. This strategic move aims to capitalise on the growing interest and facilitate economic growth in the region.

(KNN Bureau)