The FDA governs the computer systems used to collect, analyze, transfer and report data that is in support of human clinical trials required for drug approval. FDA oversight is based on a Predicate Rule, known as "Good Clinical Practices," or simply, "GCPs."

Computer systems subject to GCP requirements must be thoroughly and appropriately validated in accordance with FDA's guidance on computer system validation. This involves a rigorous set of phases and steps to ensure that, in the language of FDA, "a system does what it purports to do."

The cost of adequately validating a clinical trial computer system can be high, and must be weighed against system risk and usage. GAMP 5 system classification guidelines can help ensure that a clinical trial system is categorized appropriately, based on the type of system and technology involved. Along with risk, system classification can provide a clear-cut pathway for validating a system, based on the appropriate level of testing and validation effort.

In this two-day Virtual Seminar you will learn about FDA's expectations for classifying, assessing the risk, testing, and validating a computer system used in clinical trial work. You will learn in detail about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodology used to approach Computer System Validation (CSV), including all of the phases, sequencing of events, deliverables, and documentation requirements.

All types of clinical trial systems will be discussed, including in-house developed code, configurable systems and custom designed systems. Best industry practices and potential pitfalls in validating clinical trial systems, along with examples, will be covered in detail.

Ongoing maintenance of the system in a validated state will be discussed, as well as governance, archival and retirement.

We will also discuss the importance of applying good project management, business process re-engineering and organizational change management principles through the validation process and beyond..

Learning Objectives



Understand FDA requirements for clinical trial Computer System Validation (CSV)

Understand the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation

Utilize GAMP 5 system classification and risk methodologies for categorizing systems and developing a validation pathway

Understand how to build a complete validation strategy and program for clinical trial systems

Know how to manage the validation process and create FDA-compliant documentation

Know how to monitor a clinical trial system that is in production, governing the data and system through retirement

Understand the roles and responsibilities required to validate a clinical trial system

Know how to measure cost vs. compliance risk for a clinical trial system

Understand good project management principles, incorporating business process re-engineering and organizational change management into the process

Know the policies and procedures that must be developed and maintained to support the clinical trial system in operation

Understand how to leverage the vendor and other external resources to apply the best industry practices and avoid potential pitfalls when validating a clinical trial system Know about FDA trends in oversight and audit of clinical trial systems and how to keep abreast of these

Who Should Attend:

This seminar is intended for those working in FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biological, animal health, organ donation and tobacco. Functions that are applicable include research and development, clinical sample manufacturing, packaging, labeling and distribution, clinical testing and management, adverse events management and post-marketing surveillance.

You should attend this seminar if you are responsible for planning, executing or managing the implementation of any clinical trial system governed by FDA regulations, or if you are maintaining or supporting such a system.

This seminar will also benefit any consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

Examples of who will benefit from this webinar include:



Data "Owners"

Data "Stewards"

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Clinical Data Managers and Scientists

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts Business System/Application Testers

Key Topics Covered:

12.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

DAY 01 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST)

Session Start Time: 11:00 AM

FDA oversight of computer systems used in regulated industries



"GxPs" defined

Focus on "GCPs"

FDA audit and inspection objectives Company compliance objectives

Introduction to Clinical Data Systems (CDS)



Defining the types of systems

System evaluation, scoring and selection process overview Discussion of industry trends in system usage

Introduction to Computer System Validation (CSV)



FDA's Guidance for Computerized System Validation (1983)

Evolution of validation

21 CFR Part 11 (electronic records/electronic signatures; 1987) Industries (pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, tobacco, organ donation)

System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) framework and validation



SDLC phases (requirements, design, testing, implementation, acceptance, release to production, change control, retirement)

SDLC deliverables, timing, and documentation The Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) - a key validation deliverable of interest to FDA

GAMP 5 and system classification



GAMP 5 system categories and criteria

Using GAMP 5 to develop an approach to CSV for a clinical data system Evolving technology - driving a mobile application across a data lake and into the cloud

System risk assessment and management



Clinical data system inventory

Risk assessment, mitigation, and prioritization Monitoring and managing system risk throughout a clinical data system's SDLC

Lunch Break

Building a solid project management plan to corral a clinical data system validation effort



Validation strategy and planning

Clinical data system implementation and validation execution

Validation documentation

System and data "owners" and "custodians"

Roles and responsibilities Leveraging the vendor or other external resource

Incorporating business process re-engineering principles into the clinical data system validation effort



Clinical process mapping

Seeking opportunities for improvement Building improvement into the project plan

Incorporating Organizational Change Management (OCM) principles into the clinical data system validation effort



Assessing the organization's "appetite" for change

Identifying "early adopters," "laggards," and "resisters" Effecting long-lasting change

DAY 02 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST)

Example - implementing and validating a clinical data system



Situation overview

Building a strategy

Managing the project using the CSV principles, SDLC methodology and good project management practices

SDLC phases, deliverables and templates

Incorporating BPR and OCM practices

Focus on testing as key area of FDA scrutiny

Wrapping up the documentation package

Clinical data system acceptance and release

Policies and procedures

Training - timing and best approach

Turnover to support

Ongoing validation maintenance System retirement and data archival

Lunch Break

Ongoing monitoring and management of a clinical data system in a validated state throughout the SDLC



Operations and maintenance

System and data backup and archival

Change control board and best practices (high on FDA's list for scrutiny)

Periodic review and assessment for revalidation

Policies and procedures (IT and user)

Ongoing training and OCM

Disaster Recovery (DR) planning and execution Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and execution

System and Data Governance Board



Board Charter

Sponsorship

Roles and responsibilities Meetings and status reporting

FDA's strategy and direction - the "swinging pendulum"



Recent trends in FDA findings related to clinical data systems

Factors influencing FDA audit and inspection What does the future look like?

Wrap-up/ Q&A

Speakers:

Carolyn Troiano

Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training

Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs

