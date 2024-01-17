Madpax Launches New Line Of Creative 3D Backpacks For Kids While Championing A Cause

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Madpax, a new company focused on bringing fun and joy back to the world of backpacks, today introduced a new line of creative 3D backpacks, bags, and accessories for kids at the Atlanta Winter Market 2024. Led by a husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team with a track record of successful consumer product companies, Madpax brings together a totally different approach to bag design-unique products with a social mission to help kids build resiliency while confidently expressing their unique style.

“Madpax is great for someone who wants something unique and not the same old boring bags. From music lovers and athletes to mathletes and poets, we have a bag that can express any personality,” said Mike Romley, CEO of Madpax.“Madpax 3D designs make our bags stand out in a crowd in a fun and fashionable way. Our bags are super creative but also a vehicle to the heart of our brand-supporting kids.”

In a sea of boring backpacks, Madpax creates stand-out bags that garner smiles and spread joy. The company decided that form and color would be their calling card with 3-dimensional designs that catch the eye. The initial line has four collections each with a unique design-Spike, Bubble, Blok, and Scale. The initial line consists of backpacks, crossbody bags, and clip-on bags and within each collection, there is a fun variety of playful textures and vibrant colors to appeal to any personality.

Motivated by their son's personal struggles with the pandemic and cultural changes, as well as the alarming rise in mental health issues among kids, Katy and Mike Romley were determined to discover a product that could serve as a vehicle for supporting children in a challenging world. Fun and creative bags emerged as the ideal fit to unite everything under one brand. Madpax showcases its dedication by investing 1% of sales to organizations that provide kids with resilience tools and aid in the healing process for those who have encountered anxiety, depression, and addiction.

"In a world that can feel upside down, we are on a mission to inject fun, fuel imaginations, and remind everyone (especially kids with an appetite for awesome) that being themselves is the coolest superpower of all,” said Katy Romley, CMO of Madpax.“Disguised as dinosaurs spikes, fizzy bubbles, and galaxies far away. Our bags aren't just fashion statements, they're confidence boosters, whispering 'You got this!' with every step.”

Madpax backpacks are currently offered in 4 collections each with multiple textures and colors.

Spike -Edgy 3D spikes adorn these bags for a punch of spiky fashion fun hailing to fashion royalty and pre-historic times.

Bubble -Bursting with 3D bubbles ready to pop.

Blok -Lego, blocks, and Tetris lovers unite in one geometrical 3D design.

Scale -Sleek and sophisticated this 3D backpack delivers polished style (perfect add-on for moms of Madpax kids).

Each backpack features:



Fun and funky 3D design that won't go unnoticed

Padded laptop/tablet sleeve protects electronics

Large capacity for easy storage

4 zippered pockets (2 inside, 2 outside) to organize all the small stuff

Locker loop for simple hanging

Adjustable and padded shoulder straps with chest straps and extra padding for comfort and support Durable, water resistant, and easy to clean

Madpax crossbody bags and clip-on bags are available in the Spike design with multiple colors to choose from. The crossbody is the perfect size bag for anyone on the go and the clip-on bag can be clipped to anything you love to keep essentials at the ready. They also coordinate with Madpax backpacks.

Each crossbody bag features:



Small size but has room for lots of stuff

Easy to pack, great for travel

Concealed slip pocket ideal for instant access to phones

Inside pocket to organize small items Two straps go from day to night: The black and white striped crossbody strap is adjustable and the smaller chain strap is for fun nights

Each clip-on bag features:



Great for adding extra style to any bag

The spiky design adds a fashion punch

The carabiner quickly clips on anywhere (other bags, backpacks, belt loops, etc.)

Outer slip pocket perfect for credit cards, passes, ID, or business cards Makes a great gift and coordinates with Madpax backpacks and crossbody bags

All Madpax backpacks can be purchased at independent retailers across the United States, on Amazon, and at madpax .

About Madpax ®

Every kid has their own unique brand of awesome and Madpax is here to help them show it off! Relaunched in 2023, Madpax designs creative and fun 3D backpacks to help kids stand out in total confidence and style. With a fun variety of playful textures and vibrant colors, Madpax has a bag for every personality and occasion. As a family-owned business, Madpax is on a social mission investing 1% of all sales towards educational programs that empower kids to boldly confront challenges, arming them with the resilience to navigate life's adventures and emerge as confident, unstoppable forces. Sold in stores across the USA, internationally, and online. Find out more about Madpax at madpax .