Jelmar Names New President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeffrey

Pozen Appointed to Spearhead the Company's Continued Growth and Evolution

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a leader in the household cleaning products industry well-known for its CLR BrandsTM

and Tarn-X® product lines, today announced the promotion of Jeffrey Pozen to president and chief operating officer. He succeeds Alison Gutterman, who remains the CEO of Jelmar.

Jeffrey Pozen, president and chief operating officer of Jelmar.

In his seven years at Jelmar, Pozen has served as the company's chief of staff, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer and has been responsible for the company's innovation, operating and finance business functions. In his new role, Pozen will expand his focus to include business growth and strategy through the sales and marketing business units with a focus on new product offerings, extended product configuration and expanding distribution.

"Jeff's expertise in strategically growing businesses through multifaceted initiatives, along with his deep appreciation and knowledge of Jelmar is incredibly valuable to our business," said Alison Gutterman, CEO of Jelmar. "I confidently pass this role onto Jeff, and we are thrilled to see him step in to help Jelmar navigate continued growth and success."

Pozen's familiarity with the Gutterman family and Jelmar begins far before his current tenure. He began his career in certified public accounting where he had the opportunity to work directly with the Gutterman family and Jelmar. He has continued to build a career-long relationship with the family-owned company and all three Gutterman generations who have been at the helm.

"Having known Jelmar and the Gutterman family for my entire career, I've seen first-hand the passion and perseverance they have put in to create and sustain a successful company for well over 50 years," said Jeffrey Pozen, president and chief operating officer of Jelmar. "It is truly an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team and continue to drive business growth."

Prior to Jelmar, Pozen was a partner with RSM US LLP, an audit, tax, and accounting firm. In his 28 years at RSM and its predecessors, he focused on family-owned, closely-held companies.

Pozen's promotion is effective immediately. He will report directly to Alison Gutterman.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR

BrandsTM

and Tarn-X® cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. Jelmar also has a business unit dedicated to industrial sales through the CLR PRO®

product line with an emphasis in the following segments: Automotive, Facilities Management and Industrial.

