Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (Elns) Strategic Research Report 2024

Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market to Reach $934.5 Million by 2030
The global market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) estimated at US$626.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$934.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cross-disciplinary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$743.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Specific segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The pandemic has had a notable impact on the Laboratory Informatics Market, with increased demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) as their benefits became more apparent during these challenging times. Laboratory informatics encompasses a wide range of tools and technologies that aid in data management and analysis within laboratory settings.
Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) have gained prominence as they offer a digital solution to replace traditional paper-based laboratory notebooks. ELNs have evolved over the years, with various types available to cater to different laboratory needs. The global market for ELNs is on the rise, with cross-disciplinary ELNs leading the way. Web and cloud-based ELNs are expected to drive future growth in the market.
Pharmaceutical and life science companies have emerged as leading users of ELNs, recognizing the efficiency and data management advantages these tools provide. The market is competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) is a significant segment within the laboratory informatics market, with various players competing actively.
Recent market activity in this segment indicates a growing interest and investment in laboratory informatics solutions, particularly ELNs, as organizations seek to streamline their data management processes and enhance overall laboratory efficiency in the wake of the pandemic.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $266.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Advantages of ELNs Promote Use of Electronic Lab Notebooks Selection of an Ideal ELN: A Peek at Key Criteria Determining Choice of ELN Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit ELNs Imperative Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs Supports Role of ELNs in Labs Rise in R&D Initiatives in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Industries Boosts Prospects in ELNs Market Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025 Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs With CROs Gaining Prominence, ELNs Emerge as a Vital Tool to Ensure Workflow Efficiency in Labs Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027 Digitization and Automation of Healthcare Systems Support Market Growth As Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Healthcare Labs, ELNs Market Poised to Benefit Key Benefits of Using ELNs Spur Adoption in Clinical Labs Aging Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease: Factors Fueling Demand for ELNs Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045) Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023 ELNs Help Improve Food and Beverage Testing Lab Capabilities Rising Prominence of ELNs for Environmental Testing Labs Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027 Technology Developments in ELN to Boost Future Prospects AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in ELN Marketplace Development of Integrated Lab Informatics Solutions Gains Traction, Favoring Market Growth Drawbacks of Using ELNs Present Challenges for the Market Major Challenges Faced in Implementation of ELNs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 64 Featured)
Agaram Technologies (Private) Limited Agilent Technologies, Inc. Arxspan, LLC Benchling, Inc. BioData Inc. Bruker Corporation Codon Software Private Limited Dassault Systemes SE eLabNext Eppendorf SE KineMatik Inc. ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS) Lab-Ally LabCollector LabLynx, Inc. LabVantage Solutions, Inc. LabWare, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. STARLIMS Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Waters Corporation
