Azerbaijan Makes Smooth Shift To Renewables From Fossil Fuels

Azerbaijan's economy has seen a significant change in the last
several months, especially in the non-oil sector, where the
renewable energy industry has led to a rise in exports. A
noteworthy turning point was reached in November 2023, when the
identities of five important non-oil industry exports from
Azerbaijan were made public. With a significant increase from the
same time in 2022-379.3 million US dollars-electric energy emerged
as the top export.
Azerbaijan has always prioritised oil and gas production over
advancements in the renewable energy industry. However, the nation
has started to utilise its significant renewable energy resources
as it recognises the need for diversification and environmental
sustainability. Azerbaijan has adjusted its policies in favour of a
renewable energy revolution due to its abundant offshore wind
potential and heavy reliance on thermal generation powered by
nearby natural gas deposits.
Besides, the country has made domestic progress towards
decarbonisation and the use of renewable energy. The government's
commitment to developing a sustainable and environmentally friendly
energy industry is demonstrated by the creation of the State Agency
for Renewable Energy Sources in 2020 and the passing of regulations
like the Law on Using Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity
Production.
Additionally, within a legal framework, Azerbaijan has taken
steps to facilitate the switch to renewables from fossil fuels. In
June 2022, the nation unveiled the Offshore Wind Roadmap in
association with the World Bank and the International Finance
Corporation (IFC). Plans to utilise offshore wind potential are
outlined in the roadmap, which has attracted considerable
participation from the Dutch diplomatic community. Furthermore, in
2021, Azerbaijan passed legislation, including the Law on Efficient
Use of Energy Resources and the Law on Utilisation of Renewable
Sources in Electricity Production, to lure international investment
and streamline the implementation of renewable energy.
Furthermore, several studies are being conducted to assess the
potential for producing power from renewable energy sources and to
determine the actions and strategies that need to be put in place
to maximise this potential. The process of using an auction to
finance the purchase of well-chosen and highly prospective
renewable energy sources is still ongoing. With the assistance of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the
project Support for Holding Renewable Energy Auctions in Azerbaijan
is now being implemented. The project will include the following:
the set of guidelines for auctions, the regulations governing them,
the electricity purchase and sale agreement, the qualification
document, and the request for bids document.
To put those plans into practice Azerbaijan makes efforts to
find partnerships on the global scene in regards to renewable
energy. To promote the Green Energy Corridor throughout the region,
Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Hungary inked an agreement on the
development of a high-voltage underwater electrical line beneath
the Black Sea. To tie the electrical networks of these nations and
continental Europe together, this energy project will be the
longest power line installed underwater in history. It will connect
the South Caucasus region with south-eastern Europe.
Supportive laws and incentives show that the government is
working to get the private sector to invest in renewable energy
sources. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of
renewable energy by signing several agreements, including
partnerships with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These
agreements cover a wide range of projects, from offshore wind
resource exploration to solar and wind power installations.
To develop 2 GW of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, the
Ministry of Energy and the Chinese company“China Gezhouba Group
Overseas Investment” signed a Memorandum of Understanding on June
1, 2023. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) calls for
collaboration in evaluating the viability of investments in
large-scale solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, integrated
smart energy systems, and green hydrogen production projects in
Azerbaijan. The document also outlines the company's plans to
conduct geological and topographical studies, an environmental
impact assessment, and a network connectivity investigation of the
project.
Moreover, between Azerbaijan and the UAE, the following
agreements have been made: a Memorandum of Understanding on
investment cooperation on electricity transmission projects between
the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the
Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; a Framework
Agreement on Strategic Collaboration in further strengthening
Azerbaijan's capacities for renewable and clean energy and enabling
Green Energy Export Operations; a Calendar of Actions (roadmap) for
the construction of onshore solar and wind power plants with a
capacity of 1 GW; and a Strategic Partnership Agreement between
SOCAR and ADNOC.
The MoU calls for the development of a framework for
collaboration on investments in the energy sector, particularly in
projects involving the transmission of power, network expansion,
and the sharing of technical expertise. In addition to 2 GW of
solar and 2 GW of wind onshore projects and 6 GW of offshore wind
energy, the strategic cooperation document covers cooperation and
investment opportunities in new areas such as rooftop solar
projects, green hydrogen, green ammonia, synthetic methane,
sustainable aviation fuel production, and the export of green
energy. The execution plans for the two solar and one wind energy
projects scheduled for 2024–2027 are reflected in the Calendar of
Actions (roadmap) for the building of 1 GW of solar and wind
onshore projects to be installed in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has established goals for renewable energy, hoping
that by 2030, 30% of the nation's electricity-generating capacity
will come from renewable sources through changes to its laws and
international cooperation. With 135 GW of onshore and 157 GW of
offshore renewable energy sources, the nation has substantial
economic potential. With its combination of wind, solar, bioenergy,
and mountain river resources, Azerbaijan is positioned to play a
significant role in the world's renewable energy landscape. In
addition to promoting environmental sustainability, the nation's
emphasis on utilising its renewable energy resources creates new
economic prospects and solidifies its place in the world energy
market. With its successful alliances and ongoing implementation of
its roadmap, Azerbaijan appears to have a bright future as it
transitions to a more diverse and environmentally friendly energy
portfolio.
