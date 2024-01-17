Crypto Oasis Ventures Opens New Venture Studio Office At DIFC Innovation Hub And Signs Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU)

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Crypto Oasis Ventures, the inceptor of the fastest-growing Blockchain ecosystem in the world, the Crypto Oasis, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial hub in Dubai.

Under the terms of the MOU, Crypto Oasis Ventures will support the DIFC Innovation Hub with subject matter expertise for their ongoing and upcoming start-up accelerator programmes. The announcement coincides with Crypto Oasis Ventures official opening of its second office in the DIFC Innovation Hub for its Venture Studio. The move signifies Crypto Oasis Ventures' commitment to expanding its presence in Dubai and further strengthens its position as a key player in the global Blockchain ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a renowned financial hub known for its regulatory excellence and commitment to fostering innovation," said Faisal Zaidi, Co-Founder and CMO of Crypto Oasis Ventures. "By establishing our office within the DIFC Innovation Hub, we aim to leverage The Centre's vibrant ecosystem, collaborate with like-minded organisations, and explore new opportunities for growth."

DIFC is a leading global international financial centre that plays a pivotal role in driving economic diversification and innovation in the region. As a strategic partner, DIFC will provide the Crypto Oasis Ventures ecosystem with access to a network of global investors, industry experts, and regulatory resources. This collaboration will facilitate the development of cutting-edge blockchain solutions, positioning Crypto Oasis Ventures at the forefront of the digital transformation in the financial sector.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub commented:“The DIFC Innovation Hub has a long history of partnering with leading and visionary institutions to enable business growth for our start-up ecosystem. This partnership will bring immense value to start-ups participating in our various accelerator programmes this year who will be able to leverage on Crypto Oasis's expertise to amplify their existing business models.”

“We are pleased to see Crypto Oasis expand their presence here in Dubai at the DIFC Innovation hub as they continue to innovate and drive growth in collaboration with our vibrant community of tech and innovation disruptors”, he added.

The strategic location of the Crypto Oasis Studio, at DIFC Gate Avenue, will enable Crypto Oasis Ventures to enhance its operations and strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders. By establishing a physical presence within DIFC Innovation Hub, the company aims to attract top talent, collaborate with industry leaders, and forge partnerships that drive Blockchain adoption globally.

About Crypto Oasis Ventures

Crypto Oasis Ventures is a leading Venture Builder with a strong focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. It has successfully established the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem, which has emerged as the world's fastest-growing Blockchain Ecosystem. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the ecosystem has identified over 1,800 organizations and boasts a workforce of more than 8,650 individuals dedicated to the Blockchain industry. The ecosystem encompasses various stakeholders, including Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers, and Government Entities & Associations.

As one of the pioneers in the local venture-building landscape, Crypto Oasis Ventures benefits from a global network and maintains robust connections to the renowned Crypto Valley in Switzerland. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the first Web3 venture-building company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The primary goal of Crypto Oasis Ventures is to nurture the ecosystem and expedite the growth of Web3-related organizations in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.

Crypto Oasis Ventures has spearheaded several successful ventures, including Crypto Oasis Labs, Crypto Oasis Sentio, arte, Crypto Oasis Games Guild, Inacta Communications, and The Green Block. These ventures showcase the company's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development within the Web3 space.