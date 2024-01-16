Jumeirah Gulf Of Bahrain Resort & Spa Appoints New General Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Thibault De Vries comes to the property with two decades of hospitality experience.

Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa proudly announces the appointment of Thibault de Vries as its new General Manager. Mr. De Vries brings with him two decades of experience in hotel operations spanning multiple countries, including the Netherlands, Singapore, France, South Africa, Russia, and Qatar.

Mr. De Vries's Middle East hospitality experience includes a successful tenure as General Manager of Andaz, Doha, under the Hyatt brand. He has consistently delivered outstanding financial results and elevated guest satisfaction levels, with a career that showcases his leadership in steering the growth and success of renowned global hotel brands such as Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, and Andaz.

