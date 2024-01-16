Latvian Parliament Speaker: Ukraine Will No Longer Remain In 'Gray Zone' Of Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia will support Ukraine in the military and political dimensions to facilitate its rapid integration into the EU and NATO, and the country will no longer remain in the "gray zone" of security.

Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mierina said this in her address to the Verkhovna Rada , Ukrinform reports.

"We will support Ukraine militarily to facilitate a faster victory for Ukraine. We will support Ukraine politically to facilitate the faster and closer integration of Ukraine into the European Union and NATO. We are and will be with Ukraine as a nation and as an ally to strengthen the fighting spirit of Ukrainians," she said.

According to Mierina, in the post-war European security architecture, one of the most important elements of the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe is Kyiv's membership in NATO.

"This is the only way to guarantee Ukraine's long-term security and significantly strengthen Europe's deterrence and defense capabilities. Ukraine will no longer remain in the 'gray zone' of security," she said.

In her opinion, the threat of Russian aggression will not end with the defeat of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. The agony of the collapse of the Russian empire may continue for a long time, so a "comprehensive long-term approach to building the security of the free world from Russian evil and atrocities" is needed, she said.

According to Mierina, Latvia realizes that Ukraine's victory is the only way to restore security in Europe. She recalled that Latvia had provided over EUR 600 million in support to Ukraine in the past two years.

The politician also emphasized Latvia's commitment to lead a "drone coalition," as part of which it is planned to significantly increase the capacity of drone production, making maximum use of Ukraine's previous military experience to increase their efficiency.