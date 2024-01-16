'Ice Age': Blue Sky Studio Let Scrat Get His Acorn In Farewell Short Film

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In previous Ice Age films, the beloved sabre-toothed squirrel struggled to keep hold of his beloved food treasure, and it never failed to result in catastrophic events. However, animation studio Blue Sky Studios has finally let Scrat get his wish.

In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, the legendary animation studio decided to create a final short film featuring Scrat, the prehistoric squirrel from the

Ice Age

franchise. The 30-second film serves as an official farewell from the team at Blue Sky Studios, which got shut down by Disney two years after the company acquired 21st Century Fox assets in 2019.

The video opens with an acorn over snowy fields. Soon, Scrat comes into the frame and quickly runs towards the acorn. Scrat warily looks around with his prize in his hands, afraid of what could prevent him from eating the acorn. Fortunately for him, for the first time since Scrat's introduction to the world, in 2002's

Ice Age, the squirrel happily gets to chew his acorn.

For the entire

Ice Age

franchise, Scrat always showed up as comic relief, as animators thought up the most bizarre ways to prevent the squirrel from getting a nice meal. We've seen Scrat get beaten by angry animals, buried in an avalanche, and even run from the lava of an erupting volcano. Watching the squirrel suffer in his eternal struggle to get a single acorn was fun, and each installment in the

Ice Age

franchise tried to come up with new ways to torment the furry hero.

So, it feels right that the team at Blue Sky Studios gave their official mascot his well-deserved trophy before the curtains close for good. Scrat got his happy ending, even though Blue Sky Studios is no longer there to make us laugh.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram