Blue Origin Confirms Pete Davidson Is Going To Space

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced Monday that Pete Davidson is set to join five others on the space company's fourth crewed flight to the edge of space, currently set for March 23.



Davidson will join the ranks of media host Michael Strahan, actor William Shatner and aviation pioneer Wally Funk as the latest celebrity civilian astronauts were given a seat on a New Shepard rocket to help build the hype around Bezos' space tourism project.

Joining Davidson on the flight will be investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, real estate executive Marc Hagle, and wife Sharon Hagle, who founded SpaceKids Global. Also on board will be George Nield, former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation, and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen

What's not clear is whether Bezos' snagging Davidson for his next flight is meant as a dig at SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Davidson's doltish SNL character Chad took a turn as a SpaceX astronaut on Mars when Musk hosted the show last year.



One person who might be happy to see Davidson blasted into space is Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex who has been harassing Davidson since he began dating Kardashian. Blue Origin plans to stream the adventure beginning an hour before launch that is currently targeted for 6:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. CT on March 23.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram