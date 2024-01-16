President Ilham Aliyev Visits Statue Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In The City Of Lankaran

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Lankaran.

