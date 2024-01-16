Kerala: Social Media Slams Singer K S Chithra For Urging People To Celebrate Consecration Ceremony At Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

Veteran playback singer K S Chithra has come under the fire of social media for backing the consecration ceremony or the 'Pran Prathistha' at Ayodhya Ram temple. Chithra encouraged people to light lamps in and around their homes in the evening and to chant Lord Ram hymns during the festival on January 22 in a video message posted on Sunday.

In her video, Chithra said, "My salutations to all. When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should chant the Ram mantra 'Sri Rama, Jayarama, Jaya Jaya Rama' at 12:20 pm. Likewise, in the evening, five-wick lamps should be lit in all parts of the house. I'm praying for everyone to receive God's blessings. Loka samastha sukhino bhavanthu."

Days after receiving the Ayodhya temple's specially consecrated "akshatham," she made her comments.

Meanwhile, singer G Venugopal has extended his support to Chithra.





"I've shared a friendship with Chithra for over 50 years. She is a cherished singer, and witnessing numerous online comments criticizing her is disheartening. If you hold differing opinions, can't we simply let it be? Please try not to hurt her," said Venugopal.

Meanwhile,

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, "Renowned musician, singer KS Chithra is being bullied, and harassed on social media platforms. She said that we should chant Ram's name and light 'diya'. Is it a crime to light the diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala? Why the police is silent on such bullying? I know that those people who are behind this are the same people who were trying to destroy Sabarimala, who were trying to break the traditions of Sabarimala. And both the opposition and the ruling party in Kerala are trying to encourage such elements...We won't allow Kerala to become a 'Taliban' state where the freedom of expression is curtailed."