FM, Greek Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks, 3Rd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"We continue to do everything we can to stop the aggression, but once again, I would like to emphasize that Jordan is doing its full role and making ceaseless efforts, but this challenge is not only required of Jordan to deal with but is faced by the entire international community, not just our region, and therefore, we are collaborating with the international community and using all Jordanian policy options to mobilize a worldwide position that puts an end to the death, damage, and destruction while holding Israel accountable for the war crimes it commits," Safadi added.For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said, "We want to express our gratitude to Jordan for its role in protecting both Islamic and Christian holy sites.""Jordan is one of the region's important actors, and we share a goal of a peaceful region free of wars and conflicts, which requires finding a long-term solution to the Palestinian issue," Gerapetritis added.Gerapetritis underlined that Greece has always supported the Palestinian state's independence and peaceful coexistence with Israel under the terms of the June 4, 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.Gerapetritis went on to say, "We regret the loss of civilian lives, the devastating effects, and the mounting worry in the West Bank, as well as the crisis that is casting its shadow in Lebanon and the increasing tension in the Red Sea that threatens navigation in the region.""It is necessary that we do everything we can to ease the situation, and as a member of the European Union, we would like to provide good services in order to ease this war and calm the situation," Gerapetritis said."We rely on international law," he continued. We denounced all types of assault and terrorism right away. We also want to keep citizens safe. In actuality, in order to provide humanitarian relief to people, there must be a protracted halt to hostilities and attacks as well as viable efforts."