‘NEED FOR SPEED’ FESTIVAL AT ROXY CINEMAS WITH THRILL-RUSHING CLASSICS AND NEW RELEASES

Dubai, UAE, 16 January 2023: Roxy Cinemas is set to rev up the big screen with a 'Need for Speed' film festival from Wednesday, 17th January to Sunday, 28th January 2024 at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej. The festival brings together a mix of classic and new films that capture the essence of speed, appealing to automotive enthusiasts, movie lovers and racing fans alike.



The curated lineup features iconic heart-racing films like Top Gun, Ford v Ferrari, Gran Turismo, Rush, and Senna, along with the much-anticipated new releases such as Ferrari, Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia and Bollywood action film, Fighter.



Guests will immerse in the excitement in Roxy Silver, Gold or Platinum, with crystal-clear laser projection and heart-pounding surround sound, while those looking for an indulging movie experience, are welcome to enjoy Roxy Platinum experience with its fully reclining seats, access to VIP Lounge and more.



Cinemagoers who like to pair their movie adventure with delicious food experience, are welcomed to explore flavourful vegetarian and non-vegetarian featuring Buffalo Chicken Burgers, Truffle Mushroom Pizza, Samosas, and desserts, complemented by classic cinema snacks such as popcorn, Loaded Nachos and Classic Hot Dogs. The menu also features a variety of gourmet burgers (Classic Chicken or Beef, Buffalo Chicken, Korean Chicken), hot dogs (Classic, Carolina), Sriracha Shrimp Tacos, Chicken Sando, indulgent pizzas such as Pepperoni and Truffle Mushroom as well as made-to-order mocktails.

Additionally, 25 lucky moviegoers who book tickets online for any ‘Need for Speed’ film between 17th and 28th January will automatically find themselves in the fast lane to win two tickets to the ultimate racing experience: Chaos Karts. This exclusive Dubai-based attraction blends go-karting with state-of-the-art technology, taking players through an immersive journey.



Ticket prices to any 'Need for Speed' film starts from AED 36.75 and are available online and at select Roxy Cinemas locations, including Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej. Moviegoers can avail free parking at Box Park and Dubai Hills Mall. Guests can also benefit from ticket validation services at City Walk, The Beach and Al Khawaneej locations.







