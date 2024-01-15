Bangladeshi Women's Forum Attends 'Bijoy Mela'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ananna - Association of Bangladeshi Women in Qatar, working to promote cultural diversity and women's empowerment, participated in the four-day 'Bijoy Mela 2023', organised by the Bangladesh embassy to celebrate the Victory Day.

The fair was inaugurated by the Bangladesh Chief of Staff Sheikh Mohammad Shafiuddin Ahmed and ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam at the Bangladesh MHM School and College, Abu Hamour.

A number of other nationalities also joined Ananna at the fair, a statement said. The Ananna stalls had traditional Bangladeshi food items, world famous Jamdani saree of Bangladesh, Indian and Pakistani salwar suits, jewellery, kids and men's wear, toys and various household products including mats and embroidered napkins.

A wide array of traditional Bangladeshi food items were available. The visitors enjoyed the music and culture show each afternoon. Among the musical bands which performed at the fair, Chirantan Baul, Shrabon, Boishakhi and Freedom got huge applause. Ananna won the second position as the best stall decorator.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107724492