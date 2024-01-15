IDC Successfully Completes Drilling At Zubair Oil Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of oil well Zubair /475 to a depth of 2,402 meters.

Additionally, the company has accomplished the drilling of oil well Zubair/462, reaching a depth of 3,562 meters.

These operations are part of the contract signed with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field in Basra, in collaboration with Schlumberger . The company has successfully completed 28 wells as part of this project.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

