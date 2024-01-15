Bharat Petroleum And Trinity Cleantech Join Forces To Ignite Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15th January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ("BPCL"), a Fortune Global 500 Company and a Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, has embarked on a collaboration with Trinity Cleantech Private Limited ("TCPL"), a player in the electric vehicle ("EV") charging industry, to build dedicated fast charging points for 2-Wheelers and 3-Wheelers. BPCL and TCPL have signed the agreement for a period of 3 years which is extendable for another 2 years on mutually agreed terms and conditions.



This alliance is aims to provide the adoption of electric two-wheelers ("e2Ws") and electric three-wheelers ("e3Ws") through the establishment of dedicated direct current ("DC") fast charging points across the state.



BPCL and TCPL have inked a comprehensive agreement, initially spanning three years, with provisions for extension up to an additional two years based on mutual terms and conditions.



BPCL, recognized as a Fully Integrated Maharatna Energy Company and a Fortune Global 500 entity, will join forces with TCPL, a Hyderabad-based company known for its expertise in setting up over 800 EV charging stations nationwide. The collaboration's focal point is the installation of DC fast charging stations for e3Ws and e2Ws at BPCL energy stations across major cities in Uttar Pradesh.



The first milestone of this collaboration will witness TCPL initiating installations in Ayodhya at BPCL energy stations, coinciding with the launch of electric auto-rickshaws for the temple inauguration event, graced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India.



The MoU was signed by Rahul Tandon, CGM (Marketing) Retail, BPCL and Raj Kumar Medimi, Chief Executive Officer, TCPL in presence of Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge Retail, BPCL and Surender Nath Mandem, Director- TCPL.



Rahul Tandon, Chief General Manager (Marketing) Retail, BPCL, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "BPCL has been providing all forms of energy solutions for personal and commercial mobility to our esteemed customers. We have entered the exciting phase of energy transition towards clean energy. Taking our intent of offering our customers with all energy solutions, BPCL is taking another step for the future of sustainable mobility. BPCL is happy to be associated with TCPL in its journey to set up fast charging network in Uttar Pradesh. The pooling of resources in the public and private sectors to create necessary infrastructure is a great way to promote electric mobility".



Under the agreement, TCPL will focus initially on cities such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Saharanpur, and Agra, setting up DC fast charging stations at BPCL outlets adhering to stringent safety standards and Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) norms.



Raj Kumar Medimi, Chief Executive Officer, TCPL, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This is a milestone for Trinity Cleantech Private Limited as we get access to BPCL's wide network of petrol pumps across the country. This will help us set up DC Fast Charging"



The co-branded DC fast chargers, designed to handle vehicles ranging from 20V to 120V with a current dispensing capacity of 100 Amps per hour, aim to eliminate range anxiety. This initiative aligns with BPCL's commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and represents an important stride toward combating vehicular pollution and improving environmental conditions.



This partnership not only marks a step in advancing electric mobility but also underscores BPCL's dedication to fostering innovation and sustainable solutions for a greener future.





About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):



Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.



Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 30.09.2023.



Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.



With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

