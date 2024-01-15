Embark On A Journey To Self-Awareness With 'Bones In The Alley' By Viterose Van Huis

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Author Viterose Van Huis invites readers to embark on a profound exploration of self-discovery with her latest release,“Bones in the Alley” (ISBN: 978-1779413772; paper). A woman of wisdom and words, Van Huis has authored three impactful books, including“Living Intentionally” in 2023 and“The Incredible Mr. Charlie” in 2021. However, the spotlight now falls on“Bones in the Alley,” a republishing of her initial inspiring work that first graced bookshelves in 2015.







Image Caption:“Bones in the Alley” by Viterose Van Huis.

Spanning the challenges of Van Huis's tumultuous childhood in Barbados to her new life in America,“Bones in the Alley” is an inspiring account of spiritual growth. Vulnerable and authentic,“Bones in the Alley” is the true tale of one woman's resilience in the face of adversity as she learns that self-discovery is essential in the pursuit of happiness and meaning.

“Bones in the Alley” is more than a book; it is a helping hand, teaching readers that the answers to life's challenges are within you. Each obstacle Van Huis overcomes, every hardship she endures, is a testament to the importance of self-belief and an assurance to the reader that they can do the same.

“Bones in the Alley” is an invitation to introspection, a call to embrace the transformative power of self-discovery. Just as Van Huis remained unflinching in the face of hardship, her compelling story will empower readers to find such strength within themselves.

VITEROSE ELAINE VAN HUIS lives between Barbados, her birth country, and the United States. This is her third book. She holds a Master of Arts degree in History from Howard University and a Master of Science degree in metaphysics from the University of Metaphysics. Her greatest accomplishment is the raising of her four children.

For more information about Viterose Van Huis and“Bones in the Alley”, please visit her official website at .

“Bones in the Alley” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $16) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY

Title: Bones in the Alley

Author: Viterose Van Huis

Genre: Memoir

Released: December 13, 2023

