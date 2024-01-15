Ukraine And Switzerland Urge Countries To Support Peace Plan In Davos

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Ukraine und Schweiz drängen in Davos auf Unterstützung des Friedensplans
Español
(es)
Ucrania y Suiza instan en Davos a apoyar el plan de paz
Português
(pt)
Ucrânia e Suíça pedem em Davos apoio para plano de paz
中文
(zh)
达沃斯:乌克兰与瑞士敦促各国支持和平计划
عربي
(ar)
دافوس 2024... أوكرانيا وسويسرا تحثّان الدول على دعم خطة السلام
Français
(fr)
À Davos, l'Ukraine et la Suisse exhortent les pays à soutenir le plan de paix
Pусский
(ru)
Мирный план Украины получил растущую поддержку в Давосе
日本語
(ja)
スイスとウクライナ、和平案巡るダボス協議に参加訴え
Italiano
(it)
L'Ucraina e la Svizzera esortano i Paesi a sostenere il piano di pace a Davos
Top level representatives from the Ukraine government said that talks on a peace plan were“open and constructive” and that countries are on the same page on the key principles to reach a“comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.
During the talks on January 14, Ukraine presented its ten-point peace plan. Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, told the media in a press conference following the day-long talks that the hope is that the peace plan becomes a“common plan” backed by many countries.
The national security advisor meeting in Davos built on three previous talks held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta on a peace formula presented by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in late 2022.
Earlier in the day, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who chaired the meeting of national security advisors from over 80 countries and international organisations, said that there was no alternative to talks to“influence the fate of the planet”.
“The Ukrainian people urgently need peace after nearly two years of war,” said Cassis.“We have to do everything we can to help Ukraine end this war.”
