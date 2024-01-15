Ukraine And Switzerland Urge Countries To Support Peace Plan In Davos

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Ukraine und Schweiz drängen in Davos auf Unterstützung des Friedensplans



Top level representatives from the Ukraine government said that talks on a peace plan were“open and constructive” and that countries are on the same page on the key principles to reach a“comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

During the talks on January 14, Ukraine presented its ten-point peace plan. Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, told the media in a press conference following the day-long talks that the hope is that the peace plan becomes a“common plan” backed by many countries.

The national security advisor meeting in Davos built on three previous talks held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta on a peace formula presented by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in late 2022.

Earlier in the day, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who chaired the meeting of national security advisors from over 80 countries and international organisations, said that there was no alternative to talks to“influence the fate of the planet”.

“The Ukrainian people urgently need peace after nearly two years of war,” said Cassis.“We have to do everything we can to help Ukraine end this war.”