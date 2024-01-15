Perfect Electoral Culture Formed In Azerbaijan - Former Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The presidential
election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7 under new
conditions, former ambassador of Türkiye to the country,
representative of IMZA Social Development Support Public
Association in Türkiye, honorary member of the Union of Elders of
Azerbaijan Hulusi Kilic told Trend .
He noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev clearly stated that the country has already entered a new
era.
"Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and restored its
sovereignty. In the new era, election must be held on every inch of
Azerbaijani land. This election testify to both the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan and the beginning of a new period after
President Ilham Aliyev's successful 20-year leadership of the
country. As a result of the presidential, parliamentary, and
municipal election held in Azerbaijan so far, a perfect electoral
culture has been formed," Kilic explained.
"For the first time, voters will cast their ballots in the
Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. All conditions have been
created in these regions to organize a transparent voting process,"
he said.
"The Constitution of Azerbaijan guarantees human rights and
freedoms based on democratic principles. This principle holds true
for electoral processes. Equal conditions have been created for
candidates," added Kilic.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
