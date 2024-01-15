Romanian Farmers Block Truck Traffic Through Two Checkpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian farmers have again blocked the movement of trucks through the Siret checkpoint, and the blocking of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint has also begun.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

According to the State Border Guard Service, farmers resumed blocking truck traffic in the direction of Siret at about 12:00 on Monday, January 15.

Only truck traffic is blocked. Other types of vehicles and pedestrians at both checkpoints are cleared in accordance with the established procedure, both for entry and exit from Ukraine.

As reported, the Siret checkpoint is opposite the Ukrainian Porubne checkpoint, while Vicovu de Sus is opposite the Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

The movement of Ukrainian trucks through Siret was blocked by Romanian farmers on January 13 and 14.