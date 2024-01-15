The Indonesian Embassy In Khartoum Has Evacuated And Repatriated 3 Indonesian Citizens From Sudan To Their Homeland

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday (14/1) returned 3 (three) Indonesian citizens to their homeland from the Temporary Stopover Place for the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan.

This Indonesian citizen is a migrant worker in the domestic sector who, since the beginning of the armed conflict in Sudan, decided to remain and live with his employer in Khartoum because of employment considerations.

However, with the spread of the conflict which threatened life safety, one person fled with his employer to the town of Wad Madani, Gazeera State, while two others fled with their employers to the town of Merowe, Northern State, then asked for evacuation assistance from the Indonesian Embassy for repatriation to their homeland.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko, when sending off the three PMIs returning home from Port Sudan, expressed his gratitude that the three Indonesian citizens had been successfully evacuated to Port Sudan in good health and safety amidst the ongoing war situation in several regions of Sudan.

Furthermore, the Ambassador advised PMI to be more careful in choosing work abroad by following all the provisions, including working in the country where PMI is heading.

Ambassador Sunarko also sent his greetings to their respective families and prayed that their journey home would go smoothly and success in the future.

The three PMIs expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Indonesian Government and assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum which has attempted evacuation and return to their homeland so they can be reunited with their families.

