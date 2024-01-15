Netanyahu says Hague wont hinder them

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a resolute press conference on Saturday, declared his unwavering commitment to continue the war against Hamas in Gaza, dismissing the ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Netanyahu emphatically stated that neither the ICJ nor what he referred to as the "Axis of Evil" would deter Israel's pursuit of victory.



While using the term "Axis of Evil," originally coined by former United States President George W Bush to refer to Iraq, Iran, and North Korea, Netanyahu expanded its scope to include Iran, the Houthi rebels of Yemen, Hezbollah, and Hamas. This loose coalition is often described elsewhere as the "Axis of Resistance," known for its opposition to US and Israeli influence in the region.



Hearings on the alleged genocide case against Israel commenced earlier in the week at the ICJ, with South Africa presenting the argument that Israel has undertaken actions "intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnic group." Despite the legal proceedings, Netanyahu's bold declaration underscores Israel's determination to press forward with its military campaign against Hamas, irrespective of international legal challenges. The prime minister's unwavering stance raises questions about the potential ramifications for ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.







MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721106