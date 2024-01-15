Calibre Scientific Acquires Mobitec, A German Supplier Of Research Tools For The Global Life Science, Diagnostic, And Pharmaceutical Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of MoBiTec GmbH (“MoBiTec” or the“Company”), a German supplier of consumables and services for molecular and cell biology. MoBiTec will be integrated with BIOZOL Diagnostica GmbH, a subsidiary of Calibre Scientific, enhancing its sales capabilities and product range for customers in the DACH region.



MoBiTec offers research tools for the global life science, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical community. The Company's product portfolio includes plastic lab and spin columns, antibodies, assay kits, cells & media, genomics, IVD, lab supplies, magnetic beads, proteomics, transfection, and vector systems, among others. MoBiTec also offers complementary services such as cloning, protein production and antibody services.

With this acquisition, BIOZOL bolsters its leading position in the German research and diagnostics market, as MoBiTec brings new supplier relationships, customer relationships, manufacturing capabilities, and product expertise that complement BIOZOL's current offering.“We are excited to welcome MoBiTec into the BIOZOL family,” said Jonas Bäuerle, Managing Director of BIOZOL.“The integration of MoBiTec's product portfolio and customer base with our existing range enhances our ability to cater to a broader audience, ensuring an even higher level of service excellence.”

“For over three decades, MoBiTec has served as a trusted supplier of research and diagnostic supplies to a global clientele,” said Stephan Diekmann, Founder and Managing Director of MoBiTec.“I am enthusiastic about our newly formed partnership with BIOZOL and the extended Calibre Scientific team. I am confident that our collaborative support will not only amplify our outreach but will also bring substantial benefits to our valued customers.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

