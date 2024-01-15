Principal of Iowa school dies from injuries sustained in shooting after 10-day hospitalization

(MENAFN) The well-loved principal, Dan Marburger, succumbed to injuries sustained during a tragic shooting at a high school in Iowa, passing away after a 10-day hospitalization.



On January 4, Marburger, along with three staff members and four students, was injured when a 17-year-old student opened fire at Perry High School in the community of Perry, Iowa.



The incident resulted in the tragic death of sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff, aged 11, who suffered three gunshot wounds, with the state medical examiner ruling his manner of death as a homicide.



Claire Marburger, the principal's daughter, shared on Facebook that her father attempted to calm down the shooter and create a distraction to facilitate students' escape.



Despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Marburger initially remained stable. However, on Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced his unfortunate demise in a statement.



“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time,” Reynolds stated. “Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”



The Perry Community School District expressed its profound sympathy and "deepest condolences" to the family of Principal Dan Marburger in an official statement.



"Dan was a tremendous leader in our school district and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Our school community is heartbroken by Dan’s death.



For nearly three decades, Dan was ingrained in every aspect of our Perry Community School District environment, and we are feeling the immense loss of a devoted and caring colleague," the school community declared in its statement.

