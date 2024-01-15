Biden Is Frustrated With Netanyahu, Says Axios

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- U.S. President Biden and other senior U.S. officials are becoming increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rejection of most of the administration's recent requests related to the war in Gaza, Axios cited four U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the issue as saying."The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president's patience is running out," one U.S. official told the US news website."Biden hasn't spoken to Netanyahu in the 20 days since a tense Dec. 23 call, which a frustrated Biden ended with the words, "This conversation is over." They had spoken almost every other day in the first two months of the war," according to AxiosAccording to Western media outlets, Biden and his advisors believe Israel is not doing enough to let humanitarian aid into Gaza. Meanwhile, US officials are growing increasingly concerned that Israel will not fulfill its deadline for transitioning to low-intensity operations in Gaza by the end of January, given the present situation in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Khan Yunis.