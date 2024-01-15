Jordan Witnesses A 5.4% Growth In Licensed Building Areas In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- The total area of licensed buildings in the Kingdom increased from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last November, reaching 8.7 million square meters, compared to 8.26 million square meters during the same period in 2022, marking a growth rate of 5.4%.The total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom reached 22,552 permits by the end of last November, compared to 23,662 permits during the same period in 2022, reflecting a decrease of 4.7%.The monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics on Sunday indicated that the areas licensed for residential purposes amounted to about 7.2 million square meters by the end of last November, compared to about 6.9 million square meters during the same period in 2022, reflecting an increase of 4.3%.The area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes during the 11 months of 2023 amounted to about 1.5 million square meters, compared to 1.4 million square meters during the same period of 2022, indicating an increase of 7.1%.The area of buildings licensed for residential purposes constituted 82.8% of the total area of licensed buildings and 17.2% for non-residential purposes.At the regional level, the Central Region accounted for 66% of the total area of licensed buildings in the Kingdom during the 11 months of 2023, a decrease of 0.2%, during the same period of 2022, while the Northern Region's share amounted to 25.3%, an increase of 2%, compared to the same period in the year 2022, and the southern region, at a rate of 8.7%, a decrease of 4.4%, compared to the same period in the year 2022.Regarding the relative distribution of licensed spaces for residential purposes by governorate, Jerash recorded the highest percentage, reaching 14.8%, with an area of 1.04 square meters per person, while Mafraq recorded the lowest percentage of the per capita share of new licensed spaces, reaching 4.1%, with an area of 0.287 square meters per person.According to the report, the licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing buildings constituted 65.2% of the total area of licensed buildings during the 11 months of 2023, while the licensed area for existing buildings constituted 34.8%.The total licensed building area for new buildings and additions to existing buildings reached about 5.7 million square meters, compared to about 5.2 million square meters during the same period in 2022, marking an increase of 8.1%.As for November 2023, the data showed that the number of building permits reached 2,017, and the area of licensed buildings amounted to about 761.1 thousand square meters, compared to about 804.8 thousand square meters during the same month of 2022, indicating a decrease of 5.3%.