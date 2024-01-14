Structure adjacent to synagogue in New York evacuate due to illicit tunnel

(MENAFN) A historic synagogue in New York faced evacuation on Saturday as a result of damage caused by an illicit tunnel dug by a group of Jewish students.



New York City officials, responding to harm to the building's foundation, issued an eviction notice and evacuated the adjacent structure in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.



The affected building was vacated, with law enforcement from the New York Police Department securing the premises in and around the synagogue affiliated with the Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch organization, preventing entry.



The motive behind the secretive construction of tunnels beneath the Jewish place of worship remains unclear, and a police investigation is currently underway.



Speculations on social media have suggested purposes such as clandestine worship during the COVID-19 pandemic or for women to discreetly access the synagogue.



During a court hearing, the detained students did not admit guilt, and they were subsequently released without bail.



The New York Police Department was responsible for discovering the unauthorized tunnel under the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, highlighting the need for further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this unusual incident.

