Netanyahu declares commitment to persist in war on Gaza despite ICJ ruling

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israel's premier declared a commitment to persist in the country's conflict in the Gaza Strip, irrespective of the verdict in a genocide lawsuit filed against Israel by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.



"We will continue the war in the Gaza Strip until we achieve all our objectives. The Hague and the axis of evil will not stop us," Benjamin Netanyahu informed reporters, without providing clarification regarding his definition of the "axis of evil."



Highlighting that Saturday marked the 100th day of the conflict, during which over 23,800 lives were lost in Gaza, he asserted Israel's commitment to pursuing its objectives. These objectives include the elimination of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the repatriation of all hostages, and ensuring that the enclave "does not pose a threat" to the country.



"To achieve this goal, we will present a budget tomorrow (Sunday) that will bring more funds for security," Netanyahu continued.



He also discussed the issue of the Philadelphia Corridor, a slender 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) strip of land situated along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Netanyahu stated that lacking control on the route, Israel "cannot eliminate Hamas, and we are considering all options regarding it."



The Israeli premier declared that Tel Aviv "will not transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority that may assist Hamas in any way."



The International Court of Justice in The Hague conducted public hearings on Thursday and Friday, marking the commencement of the case initiated last month by South Africa against Israel. The case alleges "crimes of genocide" committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The court is anticipated to decide on its future course of action in the coming days with respect to the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel.

