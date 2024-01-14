Anti-Narcotics Operation Nets High-Profile Offenders, Thwarts Drug Trafficking Attempts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) conducted a coordinated security operation in the Central Badia, targeting wanted individuals and repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson reported on Tuesday.The operation resulted in the apprehension of five individuals, including a highly classified dangerous person found in possession of 27,000 narcotic pills and 90 palm-sized packs of hashish. Additionally, a drug dealer was arrested with 10 packs of hashish and two firearms.The PSD spokesperson further disclosed that anti-drug units addressed specific cases across the Kingdom. In Amman, a drug dealer was arrested with 39,000 narcotic pills in his possession. Another case in Ma'an led to the seizure of 33,000 narcotic pills from a drug trafficker.In Mafraq, the authorities dealt with two cases involving promoters. The first case resulted in the arrest of a promoter with 13 packs of hashish, while the second involved the apprehension of another promoter with 8 packs of hashish. Simultaneously, in a Southern Shouna area, a thwarted attempt by a repeat drug offender to plant marijuana seedlings led to his arrest, and the seedlings were confiscated.