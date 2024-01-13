Iraqi Mps Propose Draft To End Presence Of Foreign Forces In Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 14 (NNN-NINA) – Up to 88 Iraqi lawmakers submitted yesterday, a proposal for a draft law, requiring the end of the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, after repeated U.S. attacks against Iraqi security forces.

Falih al-Khazali, a member of the Iraqi parliament, said in a press conference that, the proposal was signed by 88 lawmakers from the Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary alliance and an umbrella group of Shiite parliamentary parties.

He explained that, the reason for submitting such a proposal“is that, U.S. forces continue to violate Iraqi sovereignty through repeated attacks on some headquarters and leaders of the (paramilitary) Hashd Shaabi Forces, which are considered part of the Iraqi armed forces.”

Al-Khazali stressed that, there is no need for the presence of foreign forces in Iraq because there are enough Iraqi armed forces and security services, responsible for defending the country.

The U.S. forces carried out strikes on the positions of the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi forces over the past weeks, killing and wounding dozens, the most recent of which was on Jan 4, when a drone bombed the headquarters of the Hashd Shaabi's 12th Brigade in eastern Baghdad, killing the brigade commander, his assistant, and one of the fighters.

Those strikes came, in response to dozens of drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, since Israel launched its Gaza campaign.


