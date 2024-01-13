Switzerland's 'Siberia' Registers Winter Temperature Of -25°C

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) В Швейцарии зарегистрированы рекордные морозы



Friday night was the coldest of this winter in Switzerland, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the weather service of public broadcaster SRF Meteo. The thermometer recorded -25°C at La Brévine in canton Neuchâtel. In Samedan in canton Graubünden, the mercury registered -22.8 °C.

Even lower temperatures were recorded over the last 24 hours in Switzerland in places where the cold air accumulates because it cannot escape due to the topography, according to the online site kaltluftseen. For example, at Lake Sägistal in canton Bern the temperature was -34.6 °C.

