Amazon Takes Initiatives To Empower Msmes In Export Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Pune, Jan 13 (KNN) Amazon, the e-commerce giant, aims to enhance the engagement of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on its export platform by implementing various awareness programs.

The company has strategised an awareness program to encompass 20 districts across the country, targeting small businesses with the potential to export niche goods.

Additionally, it provides a network of service providers, collaborations with both central and state governments, and partnerships with logistics firms to streamline the export process.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon, stated,“The company has signed MoUs with the central commerce ministry's directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) and India Post to enable MSMEs to compete on a global level," as reported by TOI.

The platform has garnered registrations from over 1.25 lakh exporters, with 15,000 of them hailing from Maharashtra.

The platform's top-performing categories include toys, kitchen and home appliances, jewellery, and personal care products.

Although the majority of exporters are from Thane, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, the company aims to boost participation from sellers in tier-II and -III cities.

(KNN Bureau)