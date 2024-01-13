Azerbaijan Sets Up Organizational Committee For COP29 - Decree (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the
establishment of the Organizational Committee in connection with
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th
session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and
the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris
Agreement, Trend reports.
Guided by Article 109, Paragraph 32 of the Constitution of
Azerbaijan and with the aim of organizing and conducting COP29, the
19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol,
and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris
Agreement, it was decreed to:
1. establish the Organizational Committee in connection with the
hosting of COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to
the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the
Parties to the Paris Agreement in the city of Baku in 2024 with the
following composition:
Chairmen of the Organizational Committee:
Samir Nuriyev – Head of the Administration of the President of
Azerbaijan
Members of the Organizational Committee:
Muhtar Babayev – Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, appointed by the President for COP29
Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan
Anar Alakbarov – Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
Hikmet Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the
Presidential Administration
Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of
Azerbaijan
Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport
of Azerbaijan
Arif Samadov – Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of
Azerbaijan
Parviz Shahbazov – Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Samir Sharifov – Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan
Shahin Baghirov – Chairman of the State Customs Committee of
Azerbaijan
Vugar Ahmadov – Chairman of Azeryolservice Open Joint Stock
Company
Ruslan Aliyev – General Director of Azerigas Production
Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
Eldar Azizov – Head of the Executive Authority of Baku
Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of
Azerbaijan
Anar Guliyev – Chairman of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan
Elchin Guliyev – Chief of the State Border Service of
Azerbaijan
Vugar Gurbanov – Executive Director of the Association for the
Management of Medical Territorial Units
Ulvi Mehdiyev – Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service
and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan
Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of
Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the State Agency for Water
Resources of Azerbaijan
Ali Naghiyev – Head of the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan
Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of
Azerbaijan
Balababa Rzayev – President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock
Company
Samir Rzayev – First Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines
Closed Joint Stock Company
The Organizational Committee, established by Part 1 of this
decree, was instructed:
2.1. to prepare and implement an Action Plan related to the
organization and conduct of the COP29, the 19th session of the
Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session
of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement;
2.2. to take measures to establish an operational company.
3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to
ensure financing in connection with the implementation of the
Action Plan provided for in Part 2.1 of this decree and take
measures to resolve other necessary issues.
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107716623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.