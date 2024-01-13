Egypt Receives China's Dry-Bulk Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Transport announced Saturday receiving the

latest Chinese ship, Wadhi Al-Arish, specialized in building dry bulk ships, with the aim of backing the Egyptian commercial fleet.

In a news statement, Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir said the ship is the gem of the country's national commercial fleet as it has the state-of-the-art navigation equipment compatible with current and future environment standards.

The load of the 229-m length ship is 82 tons and its width is 32.26 meter with a 14 draft, he said.

Al-Wazir indicated that the "Wadi Al-Arish" is the second ship received to support the national fleet which has 14 ships to carry strategic commodities coming to Egypt mainly wheat.

The ministry seeks to have 31 ships in 2030 to help the fleet carry 20 million tons of commodities annually, he noted.

The national navigation company is preparing to sign a contract on building two new ships to be received in 2026, he stated. (end)

