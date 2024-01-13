Azerbaijan Gains Smashing Breakthrough In Boosting Financial Transparency - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan has reached great success in boosting financial transparency, improving accountability, and strengthening the rule of law in recent years, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum-seminar "Reporting and transparency in the context of the challenges of the new era" in Baku.

"The successful implementation of economic reforms in the country under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, including the implementation of state programs on entrepreneurship development, improving the standard of living, reducing the shadow economy, and intensifying the fight against corruption, emphasizes the importance of transparency in the governance system and overall economic and social life in Azerbaijan. This lays the groundwork for the establishment of a sustainable and inclusive economy," the official noted.

Novruzov also mentioned that Azerbaijan can expect even greater success this year.

"In December of last year, a historic event took place: the countries of the world unanimously voted for the organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan. This signifies another success for Azerbaijan," he added.

