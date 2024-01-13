Azerbaijan Gains Smashing Breakthrough In Boosting Financial Transparency - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan has
reached great success in boosting financial transparency, improving
accountability, and strengthening the rule of law in recent years,
the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the forum-seminar "Reporting and
transparency in the context of the challenges of the new era" in
Baku.
"The successful implementation of economic reforms in the
country under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, including the
implementation of state programs on entrepreneurship development,
improving the standard of living, reducing the shadow economy, and
intensifying the fight against corruption, emphasizes the
importance of transparency in the governance system and overall
economic and social life in Azerbaijan. This lays the groundwork
for the establishment of a sustainable and inclusive economy," the
official noted.
Novruzov also mentioned that Azerbaijan can expect even greater
success this year.
"In December of last year, a historic event took place: the
countries of the world unanimously voted for the organization of
COP29 in Azerbaijan. This signifies another success for
Azerbaijan," he added.
Will be updated
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107716490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.