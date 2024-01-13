President Of Libya Presidential Council Meets Qatar's Envoy

President of the Presidential Council of Libya H E Dr. Mohamed Al Manfi with meeting Ambassador of Qatar to Libya H E Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and ties between the two countries.

