Certificationconsultancy Has Reintroduced The BRC Auditor Training Kit For Food Safety

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Certificationconsultancy is pleased to announced that the BRC Auditor training kit for food safety (issue 9) is reintroduced to purchase online. The BRCGS Auditor Training Presentation Kit for Global Standard for Food Safety Issue 9, is created by a team of highly skilled management experts and experienced BRC consultants, which is revised with more content in terms of user handouts, audit questions and more. The BRCGS Food standard training presentation slides are highly beneficial when providing organizational instruction on BRC food system awareness and audit, within the organization or any work area.



The BRC Food Safety (Issue 9) awareness and auditor training presentation kit is a custom-designed PowerPoint presentation that effectively communicates the message and establishes a better understanding of the new version of the BRCGS standard. Over 100 global clients have gained BRCGS Standards certification and successfully implemented the BRC food safety standard in their companies.



The BRCGS auditor training presentation kit includes more than 350 slides which cover 2 parts. 1 part contains a presentation and 2 part contains literature or handouts. The BRCGS auditor training presentation contains below 8 modules:

ï¿1⁄2Overview of BRCGS issue-9 standard

ï¿1⁄2BRCGS food safety issue-9 standard requirements in detail

ï¿1⁄2BRCGS food safety issue-9 documentation

ï¿1⁄2Food safety principles

ï¿1⁄2BRCGS food safety issue-9 internal audit/ Inspection

ï¿1⁄2Steps for BRCGS system implementation

ï¿1⁄2Major changes in BRCGS issue-9 standard

ï¿1⁄2Workshops- 1, 2, and 3



Now the BRC Training kit comes with MS Word write-up(user manual) for trainers and participants, as well as a question bank containing over 1200 department-specific questions based on BRC criteria that may be customized to construct an internal audit checklist. The handouts cover the following: Overview of BRCGS standard for Food Safety issue 9, Elements of BRC global standard FSMS, implementation and maintenance of food safety system, BRC documentation and steps for BRCGS certification in detail, core assessment checklist on BRC standards, department-wise more than 500 audit questions as per BRC standard, clause-wise BRCGS global standard questions, audit process, planning, BRCGS standard audit report, certifications process, workshop 1, 2 and 3, etc.



The BRC auditor Training Presentation kit is written in simple English language. The kit contains MS Word 2007 handouts and a PowerPoint presentation and was created by specialists and consultants who have over 25 years of expertise. The materials are user-friendly and simple to understand, with the possibility to include a company logo and narration. The kit is widely distributed worldwide and used by large corporations, ensuring customer satisfaction and value for money. The preparation process of the BRC training kit includes verification and evaluation at several levels, resulting in over 1000 hours of work by a globally recognized team of leading consultants. For more information, visit here:



About the Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancy is a major provider of ISO certification, documentation, and training solutions, serving over 2700 pleased customers in 65 countries. They provide customized management system implementation and certification, as well as editable documents and training presentation kits for a variety of management domains. With a 100% success rate, they have cleared certification audits and obtained certification in the lowest amount of time for clients in QMS, HSE, and Food Safety certifications. Certificationconsultancy offers editable documents and training presentation kits for a variety of management systems.





