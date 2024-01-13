Waves Challenge Yohani And 50 Influencers To Celebrate“Show Your Two Colours” Trend

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Waves, the pioneering Sri Lankan brand of footwear reaffirmed its positioning as a celebration of youthful exuberance at the Waves concept store located in the Havelock City Mall complex by hosting a dance collaboration event featuring over 50 social media influencers. The event is a celebration of the fashion trend that has gained traction in Sri Lanka which is now being referred to as“Show Your Two Colours” by Waves.

The“Two Colours” trend kickstarted by South Asian pop music sensation Yohani is an exploration of individuality and identity through personalized elements of fashion which includes flip-flops. In recent months, Yohani was seen sporting two-coloured hair and wearing two-coloured Waves flip-flops on multiple occasions leading to buzz on social media about her unique fashion statement. Noticing the growing popularity of the trend, the Waves team has titled the trend“Two Colours” and is promoting Yohani's lead with two-coloured flip-flops, enabling its youth market segment to express individuality and identity through high-quality, fashionable flip-flops.

The first phase of the trend saw organic traction of youth wearing two-coloured flip-flops personalized by Waves. Since then, several high-profile influencers have also joined the campaign. Waves allow customers to customize their flip-flops by choosing colours, accessories and other personalization options for their flip-flops. This ability to personalise has been instrumental in the widespread popularity of the“Two Colours” trend and is evident in the growing adoption of two-coloured flip-flop purchases.

“Fashion has continued to be a focus for Yohani throughout her career and the collaboration with Waves is a natural fit for her as a trendsetter. Making an appearance today has been interesting for Yohani and her team following the release of her hotly anticipated debut album –“Kella”. Yohani had the chance to meet her fans and collaborate with several of her favourite influencers while sharing her music with them. We want to thank Waves and the Waves team for hosting this dance challenge and look forward to working with them in the future,” commented Dilanjan Seneviratne, Executive Producer and Business Manager for Yohani.

Coinciding with the dawn of the new year, Waves challenged 50 influencers to dance to Yohani's newest hit single“Kella” at the Waves concept store and pick up a new pair of Waves for the new year. Adding colour to the challenge, Yohani surprised fans at the Waves concept store as part of her special appearance and took time to interact with her fans.

Several popular influencers were part of the dance challenge which was carried out amid a large gathering of onlookers at the mall. Several lucky fans in attendance also had the opportunity to collaborate with Yohani and their favourite social media influencers to learn and perform the dance routine.

“Waves has always been a brand that stays ahead of the curve and appeals to the youth and trendsetters in Sri Lanka. The“two-colour” trend that Yohani kickstarted aligns well with our brand position and we are excited to be involved in delivering the trend to a wider audience. Our flip-flops can be personalized to express enable fashion-conscious young customers to express themselves through their flip-flops in a way that resonates with their personality. We are looking forward to seeing the future success of this trend and continuing to celebrate fashion and self-expression,” commented Oshini Jayasuriya, Brand Manager for Waves.

About Waves

WAVES is a sustainable, vegan, eco-friendly, fashionable, and colourful flip-flop collection inspired by the natural beauty of Sri Lanka. We designed the WAVES flip flops to be the perfect balance of a calm coastal lifestyle and the refinement of urban glamour, using Sri Lanka as the backdrop and inspiration.

Waves is made entirely of authentic, FSC-certified Sri Lankan rubber grown on the island's rich slopes, which run parallel to the island's rolling hills. This rubber is harvested, handled, and made into comfortable flip-flops using materials and procedures that fulfil the strictest environmental standards. And it leaves no trace in the environment. As a result, Waves is one of the world's few vegan-certified all-natural rubber flip-flops. Waves Flip Flops is dedicated to exploring alternative methods of producing the world's most popular summer footwear that does not involve using plastics or their disposal in landfills.