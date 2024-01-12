Caravans In The Sun Announces The Launch Of Saydo Manhattan

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Caravans in the Sun is proud to unveil Saydo Manhattan, its latest residential park set in Spain's picturesque Andalucían countryside. Opening for reservations on Friday, January 12th, 2024, Saydo Manhattan offers a unique living experience influenced by the iconic Manhattan streets. This exclusive launch features just 8 plots, marking the first phase in what is anticipated to be Spain's most desirable residential park.

Nestled near the idyllic villages of Mollina, Fuente De Piedra and Humilladero, Saydo Manhattan's strategic location provides easy access to Malaga and Granada airports, and it's just a short drive to the sun-kissed beaches of Costa del Sol.

This initial offering at Saydo Manhattan includes 8 premium plots on Harrison Street, each covering a generous area of 256m2. These plots are thoughtfully positioned to offer residents both a sense of community and personal space, with the wider development set to feature a range of lifestyle amenities such as a pool, bar, and restaurant.