Advanced Addiction Center Announces Grand Opening Of New Outpatient Center On January 13, 2024

MEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Advanced Addiction Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its new outpatient center on January 13, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in the center's commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible addiction treatment options to the local community. The state-of-the-art facility is fully licensed and poised to make a substantial impact in the lives of individuals struggling with addiction.

The owners of Advanced Addiction Center, local to the area, have dedicated themselves to addressing the urgent need for quality addiction treatment services in the community. They are passionate about offering hope and effective treatment solutions to individuals and families affected by addiction.

The outpatient center provides a variety of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, family support programs, and innovative treatment methods, all administered by a team of seasoned and compassionate professionals.

"In anticipation of our grand opening on January 13, 2024, we invite the community to join us in taking a significant step forward in combating addiction," said Joseph Simonelli, the founder of Advanced Addiction Center. "Our new facility is more than a treatment center; it's a vital community asset aimed at enhancing lives and fortifying the fabric of our community."

The facility's flexible schedule allows clients to seek treatment while managing their everyday lives, making access to recovery services more convenient than ever. Advanced Addiction Center is dedicated to removing barriers to treatment and offering high-quality care to everyone in need.

For additional information about Advanced Addiction Center, its services, or to arrange a visit to the new outpatient center, please visit or contact 781-679-5454.

About Advanced Addiction Center: Advanced Addiction Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services. It offers comprehensive, individualized care aimed at holistic recovery and community engagement, striving to make a positive impact on its clients and the broader community.

