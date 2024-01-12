Assam Is Dedicated To Nation’S Growth By Providing Human Resources: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state is dedicated to aiding in the nation's growth, particularly by providing qualified human resources for a range of industries.

Speaking at the opening of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)'s new campus in Changsari adjacent to Guwahati, Sarma claimed that the northeast's newfound emotional ties to the rest of the nation, forged under the Modi administration, have inspired residents to make even more contributions to the development of the country.

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the new campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister said that the health infrastructure presented to Assam and other northeastern states in the Amrit Kaal will be a crucial milestone towards the development of the country. This will also help Assam and other North Eastern states to contribute to the development journey of the country.

He also said that all the important health institutions on the North bank of the Brahmaputra like AIIMS, NIPER, Guwahati campus of National Forensic Science University are turning out to be crucial health care providers of the state.

Moreover, with IIT, AIIMS, the new campus of NIPER and the upcoming campus of the National Forensic Sciences University all in the vicinity-Guwahati is helping the city to emerge as a major hub of bio sciences research in the country.

Sarma said that the institutes are expected to nurture and promote quality and excellence in pharmaceutical education and research, conduct masters, doctoral and post-doctoral courses and research in pharmaceutical education, develop a multi-disciplinary approach in carrying out research and training of pharmaceutical manpower.

--IANS

tdr/dan