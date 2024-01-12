The Afghanistan National Cricket Team Will Face The Indian Team Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that tomorrow, the national cricket teams of Afghanistan and India will face each other in their first T20 match.

The national cricket teams of Afghanistan and India will hold their inaugural T20 match on Thursday, January 11th at 6:00 PM Afghan time in Malerkotla, Punjab.

According to the schedule, Afghanistan and India will play three T20 matches on January 11th, the second game on Sunday, January 14th, and the third match on Wednesday, January 17th.

Despite concerns about Rashid Khan, the prominent Afghanistan national cricket team player, undergoing surgery due to back pain and reports suggesting his absence in the game against India, the Cricket Board has released a video on their Facebook page confirming Rashid Khan's participation in these matches.

This comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board recently announced modifications to the sanctions imposed on Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Haq, and Fazal Haq Farooqi, three national team players. The board stated in a newsletter that these restrictions were adjusted following an evaluation by a committee. In the Afghanistan Cricket Board's newsletter, it was mentioned that, as per these modifications, central contracts would be awarded to these three players, allowing them to participate in domestic leagues alongside their national commitments. Previously, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had imposed sanctions on three national team players for prioritizing national games over commercial leagues and refusing to sign national contracts. The board also emphasized that this action was taken in consideration of national interests, as per organizational principles and regulations, where national interests should take precedence, and no one should prioritize their interests.

