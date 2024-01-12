U.S. Smart Highway Market Segmentation Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, Key Players, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) "U.S. Smart Highway Market" offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2024-2032). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2032, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Revolutionizing Travel: U.S. Smart Highway Market Set to Soar from $6.90 Billion to $18.52 Billion by 2027

The U.S. smart highway market witnessed a valuation of $6.90 billion in 2019, and projections indicate a substantial growth, reaching $18.52 billion by 2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026. Smart roads, integrating technologies to enhance connections between autonomous vehicles and monitor roads closely, bring forth numerous benefits, including improved mass transit systems, reduced driving time, minimized accidents, and enhanced traveler safety. The primary objective of smart roads is to reduce travel time and decrease pollution levels on highways.

Driving Forces and Growth Challenges in the Smart Highway Landscape

The surge in the number of vehicles on the road and an increase in road traffic injuries propel the growth of the U.S. smart highway market. Furthermore, the rise in international trade among emerging countries globally fuels market expansion. However, challenges such as high initial and maintenance costs, coupled with a lack of technical knowledge among end-users, hinder market growth. On a positive note, advancements in transportation technologies and the emergence of smart vehicles present lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Segment Dynamics: Intelligent Transportation System Takes the Lead



The intelligent transportation system segment is poised to secure a significant share during the forecast period, offering benefits such as enhanced traffic safety, reduced infrastructure damage, traffic control, and data gathering. The monitoring system sector anticipates the highest growth rate, driven by rapid global adoption for road accident reduction and vehicle theft prevention.

Connectivity Technology Trends: Wireless Personal Area Network Leads the Way

In 2019, the U.S. smart highway market was led by the wireless personal area network (WPAN) segment, expected to maintain dominance. However, the Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) segment anticipates the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Analyzing the Smart Highway Landscape: Porters Five Forces Analysis

The report meticulously focuses on growth prospects, challenges, and trends in the U.S. smart highway market, offering a detailed Porters five forces analysis. This analysis delves into factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive intensity, threat of new entrants, substitute threats, and buyer bargaining power, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

Segment Review: Navigating Components, Deployment, Technology, and Regions

The U.S. smart highway market undergoes a thorough segmentation based on components, deployment models, technology, and regions. Key categories include hardware, software, services, connectivity technology, cellular IoT, LoRa, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, SIGFOX, wireline, wireless personal area network (WPAN), on-premise and cloud deployment models, and intelligent transportation management systems, intelligent management systems, communication systems, monitoring systems, and others.

Key Factors Impacting the Smart Highway Landscape

: Increasing vehicle sales due to unsatisfactory transportation infrastructure and rising disposable incomes drive the demand for smart highways, addressing traffic congestion for faster and smoother travel.: With 1.35 million annual road traffic deaths reported by WHO, smart highways emerge as a crucial solution, deploying traffic management systems, smart lighting, and speed monitoring to reduce road injuries and align with the UNs Sustainable Development Goals.

Navigating the Smart Highway Landscape: Unveiling Investment Opportunities

Explore the intricate details of the U.S. smart highway market and unveil imminent investment pockets with our comprehensive analysis. From current trends to future projections, stakeholders gain valuable insights into market dynamics.

Insights Galore: Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Our report delivers a thorough examination of the U.S. smart highway market, providing insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Impact analyses on market size shed light on the forces shaping the industry.

Empowering Stakeholders: Porters Five Forces Analysis

Illustrating the industrys dynamics, our Porters five forces analysis empowers stakeholders by showcasing the potency of both buyers and suppliers. Gain a strategic advantage through a nuanced understanding of the smart highway market.

Decoding Segments: A Deep Dive into Industry Trends

Embark on a journey of understanding as we conduct an extensive analysis of key segments within the smart highway industry. Unravel trends shaping the landscape, aiding stakeholders in strategic decision-making.

Quantitative Insight: Market Potential Unveiled from 2020 to 2027

Quantify the potential of the U.S. smart highway market with our quantitative analysis spanning from 2020 to 2027. Uncover trends, patterns, and growth trajectories, arming stakeholders with data-driven perspectives.

Demystifying Components: A Detailed Breakdown

Explore the building blocks of the smart highway market through a detailed breakdown of components:



Solution



Hardware





Surveillance Camera





Digital Signage





Networking Devices





Monitoring & Detection Systems



Others



Software



Service





Implementation & Integration Service





Training & Support Service



Consulting Service



Connectivity Technology





Cellular IoT







2G & 3G





4G+





LoRa





NB-IoT





Wi-Fi





SIGFOX





Wireline





Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) Others

Strategic Deployment Models: On-Premise vs. Cloud

Evaluate the strategic deployment models that shape the industry, distinguishing between on-premise and cloud solutions.

Technological Insights: Unraveling the Smart Highway Toolbox

Delve into the technological arsenal driving smart highways, covering segments such as Intelligent Transportation Management System, Intelligent Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System, and more.

