First AI Blood Test Results Interpretation Software With EU-MDR Certification

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Blood Analytics Swiss emerges as the first AI blood test interpretation software provider to obtain EU-MDR certification, setting new standards in interpretation of blood test results in the pursuit of enhanced patient care.Smart Blood Analytics Swiss, a pioneering leader in healthcare technology in the segment of blood test result interpretation, proudly announces that its groundbreaking product, SBAS Software, achieved the first EU-MDR (European Medical Device Regulation) certification (1) as a medical device using cutting-edge AI technology for blood test result interpretation. Based on the European Database of Medical Devices, this achievement marks a significant milestone, positioning Smart Blood Analytics Swiss among only 10 AI medical devicecompanies recognized with the prestigious EU-MDR certification to date (2).The EU-MDR certification process is a rigorous and comprehensive assessment of medical device safety, quality, and compliance with European Union medical device requirements. SBAS Software stands at the forefront of modern healthcare technology, utilizing artificial intelligence to revolutionize the interpretation of blood test results. This innovative solution not only enhances the speed and accuracy of the interpretation of blood test results but also empowers healthcare professionals with valuable insights into patient health. By streamlining the diagnostic process, SBAS Software contributes to faster and more accurate medical decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes.Dr. Marko Notar, CEO and Founder of Smart Blood Analytics Swiss, expressed his excitement about this milestone achievement, stating, "Receiving EU-MDR certification is a testament to our dedication to innovation and patient well-being. We are immensely proud of our SBAS Software and the transformative impact it has on the field of healthcare. This certification is a recognition of our commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions to healthcare professionals and, ultimately, to patients worldwide."Smart Blood Analytics Swiss is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, performance, and compliance, and this EU-MDR certification underscores its ongoing dedication to excellence in the healthcare industry.As the first clinical decision support software provider to obtain EU-MDR certification for a product employing AI in blood test result interpretation, Smart Blood Analytics Swiss is poised to lead the way in advancing the medical diagnostic process. The innovative SBAS Software continues to garner recognition for its potential to positively impact patient care, making it an asset for healthcare providers globally.For media inquiries, please contact:Manca Köster...+41 78 244 01 26About Smart Blood Analytics Swiss:Smart Blood Analytics Swiss is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming the medical diagnostic process. Their flagship product, SBAS Software, employs artificial intelligence to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the interpretation of blood test results. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient well-being, Smart Blood Analytics Swiss is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, continuously developing new products in the field of blood test result interpretation. This includes pioneering solutions that provide a deeper dive into understanding and recommending which blood parameters contribute to the decisions that determine the right diagnosis for the patient.For more information on how SBAS Software can help transform the medical diagnostic process, visit: .1. Regulation (EU) 2017/745 on Medical Devices2. EUDAMED - European Database on Medical Devices

